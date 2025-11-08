SRM University confers honorary doctorate on Dr. Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: In yet another global recognition of his tireless work in the fields of education, social transformation and humanitarian service, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, was conferred with Honorary Doctorate by SRM University, Sonepat during its Third Convocation held on Saturday. C P Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India handed over the Honorary Doctorate as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr. T R Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRMIST – Chennai; Prof. Paramajit S Jaswal, Vice Chancellor, SRM University Sonepat Haryana, and Prof. V Samuel Raj, Registrar. This prestigious honour marks the 69th honorary doctorate awarded to Dr. Samanta by SRM and other universities from across the globe.

SRM University, in its citation, lauded Dr. Samanta for being the flagbearer of service without boundaries, education without discrimination, and humanity without compromise, and his contribution in the field of education and social service for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor people in Orissa.