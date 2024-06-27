‘Sri Lanka finalises debt restructuring agreement’

Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday announced that debt restructuring agreements were finalised with bilateral lenders, including India and China, in Paris, describing the development as a “significant milestone” that will bolster international trust in the cash-strapped island nation.

In a televised address to the nation, President Wickremesinghe, who also holds the portfolio as the finance minister, said that Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will present these agreements to Parliament on July 2 for ratification.

"This morning in Paris, Sri Lanka reached a final agreement with our official bilateral creditors. Similarly, we signed another agreement with China's Exim Bank today in Beijing… Sri Lanka won….!!" said a jubilant

Wickremesinghe.