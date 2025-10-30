Sri Kali Mata Temple of Patiala to get a facelift

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched projects worth Rs 75 crore to give facelift to historic Sri Kali Mata Temple.

Addressing the gathering, the National Convener of AAP said that it is the privilege of the state government to initiate these projects of immense public importance.

He bemoaned that none of the previous state governments had ever bothered to start these works of immense public significance. Arvind Kejriwal said that fortunately the state government has been bestowed this opportunity by Mata Rani and the work will be collected within a year.

The National Convener of AAP said that the Sri Kali Mata Mandir is one of the most revered and historic temples in northern India.

He said that this temple stands as a testimony to Punjab’s rich spiritual heritage and royal patronage. Arvind Kejriwal said that the main shrine dedicated to Goddess Kali, the temple complex also includes an ancient temple of Shri Raj Rajeshwari Ji, another divine form of Shakti.

The National Convener of AAP said that these two centres of devotion make the complex spiritually significant as well as architecturally unique, blending centuries-old traditions with elements of modern infrastructure.

He said that the temple’s importance is evident from the fact that nearly 10,000 devotees visit daily, around 40,000 every Saturday, and the number rises to nearly one lakh during the Navratri festival.

Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government has started several Projects worth Rs 73.52 crore to give a facelift at Shri Kali Mata Temple.

The National Convener of AAP said that the Work is underway to ensure clean water for the temple pond will come from the Bhakra Canal and an amount of Rs 1.15 crore has been approved for this project.