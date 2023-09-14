Sputum test for TB patients to start at sub-centers

BALURGHAT: The sputum test for tuberculosis patients in South Dinajpur will be conducted in all the sub-centres of the district, Sudip Das, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), South Dinajpur informed on Thursday

Das said: “Sputum test for the suspected tuberculosis patients will be conducted at all the sub-centres covering the remote areas of the district completely free of cost from next week.”

According to him, the health workers will go to the houses of the TB patients to collect the sputum samples for the tests. “We have declared a war against TB. We have set a target to declare South Dinajpur as a TB free district soon,” Das said.

DM, Bijin Krishna said, “It is tough for the TB patients staying in remote areas to come to the block, subdivision or district hospitals, travelling long distances for cough tests. Now the district health department has arranged the same tests for them at all the sub-centres. It is really a good move by the district health department.”