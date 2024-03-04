SpiceJet says ADIA buys its shares from open market
New Delhi: SpiceJet on Monday said Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market.
However, the carrier did not disclose specific details.
A source close to the airline said Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) started buying shares in late February.
The no-frills carrier is facing multiple headwinds and is in the process of raising funds.
“ADIA has acquired shares of the airline from the open market,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said on Monday.
In recent weeks, the carrier has raised a total of Rs 1,060 crore through preferential issuance of securities.
