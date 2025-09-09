SpiceJet expects to restart ops of 10 grounded planes by April 2026

New Delhi: SpiceJet, which flew into the red in the June quarter, expects to restart operations of 10 grounded aircraft by April 2026 as more than half of its fleet remains on the ground due to various issues.

At the end of the June quarter, the no-frills airline had just 21 operational planes out of the 56-strong fleet. Out of the operational aircraft, 8 were Boeing 737-800s, 6 Q400s, 3 Boeing 737-700 and 1 each of Boeing 737-900 and Boeing 737 Max, according to an investor presentation.

A total of 35 planes were on the ground at the end of the June quarter. The carrier had 25 planes in operation out of the 61 at the end of March 2025.

In the presentation after announcing the June quarter results, SpiceJet said it will “unground about 10 aircraft by April 2026, including 4-5 in early winter to cater for the peak demand”. On September 5, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 238 crore in the three months ended June, whereas it had a profit of Rs 150 crore in the year-ago period.

The budget carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds, raked in a total income of Rs 1,190.56 crore in the June quarter, lower than Rs 2,067.21 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Noting that it has secured maintenance and overhaul slots to accelerate the restoration of its grounded fleet, SpiceJet, in the presentation, said a “total of 19 engines were dispatched to engine shops across the globe, including 7 engines for Boeing 737 NG aircraft, 6 engines for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and 6 engines for Q400 aircraft”.

Among other efforts, the airline has secured lease agreements for 10 Boeing 737 aircraft on damp lease and those will be inducted from October. Generally, in a damp lease, the lessor provides the aircraft, along with the maintenance, but not the crew and insurance. “Discussions underway for additional inductions of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft during

October and November 2025,” it said in the presentation submitted to BSE.