SPG to hold 15th Biennial International Conference in Jaipur from Oct 26-28

New Delhi: The 15th Biennial International Conference & Exposition of the Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG) will be held from 26 to 28 October, 2025 at the Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre and Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

With the theme “Rock to Cloud: Geo-Exploration Empowering Energy Evolution,” the convention comes at a pivotal time when India is reinvigorating its deepwater exploration mission and expanding its quest for new hydrocarbon frontiers to ensure long-term energy security.

As India’s energy demand is projected to nearly double by 2040, the nation’s upstream sector is intensifying its focus on unlocking the immense potential of its offshore and deepwater basins. SPG 2025 will serve as a premier global platform to deliberate on cutting-edge geophysical technologies, data-driven exploration strategies, and digital innovations that are transforming the exploration landscape and strengthening India’s energy self-reliance.

The event will bring together more than 700 delegates from over 10 countries, representing leading scientists, academicians, technologists, and energy professionals from global E&P majors, technology innovators, and service providers.

The technical programme will span the entire exploration value chain, from Seismic Acquisition, Imaging, and Reservoir Characterisation to Digital Geophysics, Cloud Data Analytics, and AI-driven Subsurface Modelling. A special focus will be placed on deepwater exploration case studies, advancements in seismic processing, and emerging geo-scientific research shaping the future of exploration.