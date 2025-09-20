Special campaign 5.0 starts at RCF, Kapurthala

Kapurthala: Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala has launched Special Campaign 5.0 from September 16, 2025, in line with Govt of India directives. The campaign focuses on cleanliness, space management, record weeding, and workplace efficiency, with special emphasis on office upkeep, public interface areas, and sustainable practices within the factory.

RCF has prepared a detailed action plan that includes intensive cleanliness drives across workshops, offices, and township areas. Old records will be reviewed and weeded out to improve record management, while scrap disposal will create optimum space utilisation.

Beautification measures such as tree plantation and upkeep of green spaces are also planned. Alongside these efforts, awareness activities for employees and families will be held to promote the spirit of Swachhta and sustainability. RCF reiterated its commitment to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan & government guidelines, pledging to contribute to a cleaner, greener, and more efficient work environment. Notably, last year RCF conducted Special Campaign 4.0 from October 2 to 31, 2024, aimed at clearing pending cases and improving campus cleanliness.