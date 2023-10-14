Span Communications honored with Asian Leadership Award

New Delhi: Span Communications, celebrated for its remarkable achievements in the travel and tourism sector campaigns, stands in the limelight once again. On the 11th of October 2023, at an exclusive ceremony held in Dubai, Span Communications was bestowed with the prestigious Asian Leadership Award for Marketing Excellence in Travel and Tourism.

The accolade is a testament to Span Communications’ unwavering commitment to weaving captivating narratives that resonate with audiences, unveiling the unique character of diverse destinations. This award underscores the agency’s dedication to the art of storytelling, where every campaign tells a distinctive story that captivates and inspires and also focusses on Span’s strategic approach to media outreach.

Notably, Span Communications’ CEO, Naresh Kheterpal, expressed profound gratitude for this prestigious honor, stating, “Receiving the Asian Leadership Award for Marketing Excellence in Travel and Tourism is a source of immense pride. It is a validation of our tireless efforts in bringing the enchantment of travel to life through compelling communication.”

While basking in the glow of this remarkable accomplishment, Span Communications continues to demonstrate its creative prowess for various other tourism clients. The agency, equipped with a robust media buying arm, wields unparalleled media planning and buying capabilities, ensuring that its clients’ stories are amplified across platforms and regions. It is the agency’s exceptional proficiency in media buying that often becomes the differentiator, propelling its campaigns to greater visibility.

Span Communications’ relentless pursuit of excellence continues to be recognized through awards and accolades like the Asian Leadership Award.