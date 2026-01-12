Spain, Germany, Belgium & Poland emerge as stable & key export destinations for India

NEW DELHI: Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are emerging as stable and key export destinations for Indian goods within the 27-nation European Union bloc, according to the commerce ministry data.

The data showed that Spain stands out as a high-growth European market for Indian exports.

Exports to Spain rose by over 56 per cent during April-November this fiscal to USD 4.7 billion from USD 3 billion in the same period of the previous financial year.

Spain’s share in India’s total exports rose to 2.4 per cent, with a notable gain of 0.5 percentage points, the highest share increase among European partners in the period.

Similarly, India’s exports to Germany increased 9.3 per cent from USD 6.8 billion to USD 7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal.

“With a 2.6 per cent share in India’s total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2 percentage points, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products,” an official said.

India’s exports to Belgium and Poland rose during April–November 2025-26, reflecting a balanced European strategy. With the India-EU FTA under negotiation, bilateral trade of USD 136.53 billion is expected to grow, boosting competitiveness of key Indian exports.