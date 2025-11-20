South Sudan resumes oil exports after drone attack in neighbouring Sudan

Juba: South Sudan has resumed transporting and exporting crude oil after drone attacks on two key oil installations in neighbouring Sudan forced an emergency shutdown of cross-border operations, a senior official said Wednesday.

Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary Deng Lual Wol told reporters in Juba that “operations across all oil fields in South Sudan have returned to normal”

and that crude was again flowing through pipelines to export terminals in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

“Crude oil exports are now flowing normally from South Sudan through the designated pipelines to the export point at the marine terminal in the Red Sea,” said Lual.

Oil production in South Sudan was disrupted last week after drone attacks carried out by the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, targeted the Heglig oil processing facility, near the border with Sudan which has been embroiled in a civil war for more than two years.

The strikes hit the site’s maintenance workshop and laboratory, killing a staff member.

A second drone attack on November 15 targeted the Al Jabalyn processing site, located further east in Sudan, and its power plant.