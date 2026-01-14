South Dinajpur: KVK, Krishi Univ join hand to produce nolen gur

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur, known for its traditional nolen gur, has recently been flooded with adulterated products made using sugarcane jaggery, artificial fragrance and chemicals, raising serious concerns among consumers. Amid this situation, a reassuring initiative has been taken by the Uttar Banga Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in collaboration with Uttar Banga Krishi

University, to produce and market pure, chemical-free nolen gur using completely natural methods.

According to university sources, preparations for the project began by planting date palm trees on the institution’s own land. This year, a pilot project has been launched using sap collected from 102 selected date palm trees. The sap will be processed entirely through natural and hygienic methods without the use of any chemicals or artificial ingredients. Special emphasis has been placed on modern processing techniques to ensure quality, safety and nutritional value.

The authorities have claimed that if properly sealed, this naturally produced nolen gur can be preserved for up to three years, which is significantly longer than most commercially available jaggery in the market. The product will be sold in 250-gram, 500-gram and one-kilogram packs at a price of Rs 500 per kilogram.

Speaking on the initiative, Prabhat Pal, dean of the Uttar Banga Krishi University branch at the South Dinajpur Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said: “This nolen gur is being prepared entirely through natural and herbal methods, without using any chemical substances. We have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Uttar Banga Krishi University. The process started in September and production began in January. Out of nearly 250 date palm trees in our own orchard, sap collection has started from 102 trees, all of which have been properly numbered.”

He added that once the packet is opened, the jaggery should be consumed within a year. “The quality is far superior to what is currently available in the market. Though the price is slightly higher, consumers will get a genuinely pure product. This is a pilot project and if successful, it may open new income opportunities for farmers in the future,” he said.