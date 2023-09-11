Sonowal to participate in Eastern Economic Forum meet in Vladivostok, Putin to address

New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, leading an Indian delegation, will take part in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum meeting being held in Russia’s far eastern city Vladivostok this week, where Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present.

Sonowal, who left for Moscow this morning en route to Vladivostok, will have a dialogue with business leaders and foreign partners during his three-day stay there, official sources said.

He is leading a delegation of senior officials of various Union ministries and departments, they said.

Delegations from China, Laos, Mongolia and ASEAN countries are also participating in the meeting in the Russian city being held from September 10 13.

Putin will be in Vladivostok on September 11 12 to take part in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

On September 12, the President of Russia will deliver a speech at the plenary session in which Vice President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Pany Yathotou will also take part, the statement said.

Putin will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with the heads of foreign delegations on the sidelines of the forum, it said.

However, it was not immediately known whether Sonowal will meet Putin.

“The forum traditionally offers strategic solutions for the comprehensive development of the Far East. The joint participation of government and business representatives, the expert community and leading economists makes it possible to find new approaches to addressing current challenges,” according to Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the EEF 2023 Organising Committee.

Sources said Russia has shown interest in India’s presence at the Vladivostok port. Russia is keen to accord further momentum to the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor, which could give a huge boost to maritime ties. Sonowal is the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Vladivostok is the largest Russian port on the Pacific Ocean and it is located about 50 km from the China-Russia border.

The Eastern Economic Forum is a key international platform for establishing and strengthening ties within the Russian and global investment communities, and for comprehensive expert evaluation of the economic potential of the Russian Far East, the investment opportunities it offers, and business conditions within advanced special economic zones.