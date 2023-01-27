Sonowal inaugurates NLP (Marine)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated the ‘National Logistics Portal (Marine)’ — a single-window portal aimed at reducing the logistics cost.

According to an official statement, the National Logistics Portal (NLP) will be the single window for all trade processes of the logistics sector spread across the country covering all modes of transport in waterways, roadways, and airways along with an e-marketplace to provide a seamless end-to-end logistic service coverage. The implementation of NLP had been initiated in July 2021 with the development of NLP Marine as a first phase.

According to the statement, it is an open platform that allows the coexistence of multiple service providers to provide EXIM (export-import)-related services independently or by combining different connectivity options.

It has the capability to integrate with various Port Operating Systems/ Terminal Operating Systems, ICEGATE, other regulatory agencies, and stakeholder(s) systems in the ecosystem, the statement added.

The statement said the activities of NLP Marine are categorised into four distinct verticals -- carrier, cargo, banking and finance and regulatory bodies, and participating government agencies (PGAs).

