Sona BLW holds AGM despite Rani Kapur’s request for postponement

New Delhi: Auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 25, despite a formal request for postponement by Rani Kapur, mother of late Chairman Sunjay Kapur.

In a letter dated July 24 addressed to the company’s board and shareholders, Rani Kapur, former chairperson of the Sona Group and wife of its founder Surinder Kapur, urged the board to delay the AGM by at least two weeks.

She cited the family’s mourning period following Sunjay’s sudden death in London last month and objected to the appointment of certain directors claiming to represent the Kapur family.

“I have not been consulted about the AGM or the proposed appointments,” she wrote, expressing concerns about transparency and decision-making during a sensitive time. “Please postpone this AGM for at least two weeks… so that I may gather all necessary information.”

Rani Kapur also questioned the circumstances surrounding Sunjay Kapur’s death on June 12, calling them “highly suspicious and unexplained.” She alleged that, amid personal distress, she was pressured into signing documents without knowing their contents.

Asserting her position, she said, “I am the sole beneficiary of my late husband’s Will dated June 30, 2015, and accordingly a majority shareholder in the Sona Group including the Company.”

She also clarified that she had not authorized or nominated anyone to represent her interests on the board.

Despite her objections, the AGM proceeded as planned. One of the key resolutions included the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of the late Sunjay Kapur, as a Non-Executive Director. She had been inducted as an Additional Director on June 23. Sunjay Kapur passed away while playing polo in London. His final rites were conducted in New Delhi on June 19.