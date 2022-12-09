'Some ultra long-haul flights facing delay due to issues with AEPs'

Mumbai: Full service carrier Air India said on Friday that some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is "working closely" with the authorities to resolve the matter.

Airport Entry Passes (AEPs), issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), allow airport access to airline crew (pilots and cabin crew), engineers, ground staff, security personnel and other individuals.

"Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

"Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes," the spokesperson said. Later, the airline, in a separate statement, said that the BCAS has been helpful in hastening the AEP issuance process.