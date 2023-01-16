Some state police chiefs ask GeM to allow small arms sale

New Delhi: Police chiefs of some states have asked the Commerce Ministry’s Government e-marketplace to permit sale of small arms so that states can procure them at competitive prices from the public procurement platform, an official said.

At present, GeM is not authorised to allow sale of small or any type of weapons from its platform.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

When contacted, a Government e-Market official confirmed that they have received the communications for the same from some state police chiefs.

“Following the communications, we have written to the ministry of home affairs seeking their views on the matter,” the GeM official added.

State police departments, at present, procure weapons depending on their requirement from domestic manufacturers or foreign firms through a tendering process.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, law enforcement agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories.