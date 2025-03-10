Solar manufacturers demand duty protection from imported ingot, wafer

New Delhi: The Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has demanded imposition of safeguard duty on import of polysilicon, ingot and wafer to help protect the domestic solar manufacturing industry from dumping and boost local capabilities.

Sunlight is converted into electricity through a process called photovoltaics. This involves several key components working together to harness the energy from the sun. At the core are solar cells, which are made from silicon. These are grouped together and mounted on a panel or module which captures sunlight and converts it into direct current electricity.

According to ISMA, India is already self-sufficient in module manufacturing, helped by duty protection measures. Also, significant cell capacities are under ramp-up and the country will be self-sufficient by FY27 in cell manufacturing.

“Need of the hour is to shift focus towards capital and energy intensive upstream manufacturing which is currently dependent on China with heavy dumping and price manipulation,” ISMA said in a presentation to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.PV modules rely on crystalline silicon as the absorber material. At the base is polysilicon - a high-purity, fine-grained crystalline silicon product, which is turned into ingot and wafers. Silicon wafers are then fabricated into photovoltaic (PV) cells.

Listing measures required to boost domestic upstream manufacturing, ISMA said import duty exemption on capital goods, equipment, and raw materials required for polysilicon, ingot, and wafer production. Also, “timelines and roadmap for duty protection from imported polysilicon, ingot, and wafer” has to be clearly spelt, it said.