Solar energy is world’s biggest need today: MoS Faggan Kulaste

Faridabad: Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that solar energy is the biggest need of the world today. Where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done incomparable work in the field of solar energy during his tenure, the governments of different states including Haryana are providing different types of subsidies for this.

The Printers House TPH Pvt Ltd has not only made a big achievement in Haryana NCR by setting up Solar Energy Panel Plant, but has also made a meaningful effort towards self-reliant India.

Kulaste was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Solar Energy Panel Plant on Saturday by The Printers House Private Limited (TPH) Orient Group Company located at Mathura Road Ballabgarh as the chief guest.

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma and UP Minister Vijay Pratap Singh were the special guests of the programme. Apart from BJP District President Gopal Sharma, spokesperson Rajiv Jaitley, representatives of many politicians and social organisations were present in the programme. The program was coordinated and presided over by Rishabh Kohli, Director of the

company.