Society of petroleum geophysicists 14th biennial International conference & expo commences at Kochi

Kochi/New Delhi: The 14th edition of Society of petroleum geophysicists (SPG) Conference, scheduled to take place from November 3-5, 2023, commenced on Friday at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre (LBICC) in Kochi, Kerala. This event is expected to draw over 2000 participants, including more than 100 foreign delegates and over 700 Indian delegates.

Director Exploration, ONGC & patron SPG-India, Sushma Rawat inaugurated the three-day event. Dr. V P Joy, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Kerala, as the Chief Guest, MD-ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), Rajarshi Gupta, Executive Director, ONGC & President SPG-India, Vishal Shastri, CEO- European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers (EAGE)-Netherlands, Marcel Robert Van Loon, Board Member & Director at Large, Constantine Tsingas, Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG)-USA were also present.

The conference seeks to address the complex challenges of balancing ‘Energy Affordability’, ‘Energy Reliability’, and ‘Environmental Sustainability’, often referred to as the ‘Energy Trilemma’. The current edition of the conference SPG 2023, has been convened to explore the pivotal theme of the conference “New Age Geosciences: A Fulcrum for Energy Trilemma”.

The theme is very apt in the current scenario and presents extraordinary challenges and opportunities that hold the potential to shape the trajectory of India’s energy landscape. India’s journey towards energy sustainability is at a crossroads. Our nation, with its burgeoning population and growing demands, stands as a critical player in the global energy landscape.

The pathway ahead is complex, demanding that we address the ‘Energy Trilemma’ – a trio of challenges that often pull us in opposing directions, effectively.

“New Age Geosciences” represent the fulcrum upon which we balance these ambitions. The strides made in geoscience hold the promise of unveiling innovative solutions that harmonize our aspirations. The SPG conference has become an apex level event over the past three decades, showcasing contemporary benchmarks and breakthroughs in petroleum sciences, technological innovations and emerging trends.