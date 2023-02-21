Smuggling, counterfeits hinder progress, economic growth: Brigadier S K Sheoran

Dimapur: Brigadier S K Sheoran, YSM, SM, Deputy Inspector General, Assam Rifles Training Centre and School on Tuesday said, "The government has given the power to the Assam Rifles under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to keep a check on drug trafficking in the Northeastern states.



Addressing the 'Capacity Building Programme for Officers of Assam Rifles on Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling' organised by FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE), Brigadier Sheoran stated that smuggling and counterfeits hinder progress, economic growth and create safety hazards for consumers. As a result, significant steps should be taken against illicit traders to tackle the menace.

He added that drugs, cigarettes, arms and ammunition and betel nuts are a few products which are frequently smuggled into our country. Therefore, there is a need for stringent punishment and a fear of the law to curtail the problem of illicit trade. He said the only way to stop smuggling at the border is to stay alert and watch everything coming into the country, especially through the porous and unfenced border with Myanmar.

While giving an overview of the socio-economic impact of counterfeiting and smuggling, Mr Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said, "Assam Rifles' proactive vigilance in intercepting the movement of smuggled products is a definitive step towards putting the fear in the hearts of smugglers who deal in illicit trade activities." He appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles in successfully intercepting illicit cigarettes, liquor, currency, and contrabands, among others, in the Northeastern states. Furthermore, he noted that the capacity-building program seeks to sensitise the officers of Assam Rifles on the issue and amplify the need for a greater focus on combatting smuggling and related crimes at the border.

He further stated that as per the FICCI CASCADE's recent report titled "Illicit Markets: A Threat to Our National Interests", the illicit trade in the five key industries (Mobile Phones, FMCG-Household and Personal Goods, FMCG-Packaged Foods, Tobacco Products, and Alcoholic Beverages) results in a total estimated legitimate employment loss of 15.96 lakhs. In addition, the estimated tax loss to the government due to illicit goods in these industries is Rs 58,521 crore, with two highly regulated and taxed industries, tobacco products and alcoholic beverages, accounting for nearly 49 per cent of the overall tax loss.

Avinash Sinha, Regional, Manager, Industry Affairs (East), ITC Ltd, said, "Among the illicit & smuggled goods, cigarettes have emerged as one of the most lucrative products, witnessing the highest jump in the recent past, and it accounts for one-third of the legal cigarette market in the country." He added that it calls for heightened surveillance and stricter enforcement to curb the menace of illegal cigarettes in India.