Smartworld’s Co-founder Aishwarya Bansal joins UN WEPs as a mentor

New Delhi: Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder of Smartworld Developers, has joined the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) programme as a mentor. This global initiative, led by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, promotes gender equality through leadership, workplace equity, and community engagement.

As a mentor, Bansal will guide aspiring women from underserved backgrounds with online training, soft skills, and job-readiness support.

A vocal advocate for sustainable development and inclusive work cultures, Bansal holds credentials from Harvard Business School and the Gemmological Institute of America.

She currently chairs the FICCI Young Leaders Forum and has received multiple leadership awards, including the ET Inspiring Women Leaders (2022–2025).

At Smartworld Developers, her leadership emphasizes innovation and people-first values. Through the WEPs platform, she aims to foster access, equity, and inclusive

success.