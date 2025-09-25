‘Smartphone exports up 39% YoY in Aug, US shipments surge 148%’

New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports rose 39 per cent year-on-year to $1.53 billion in August 2025, with shipments to the US more than doubling, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said, rejecting claims of a decline.

Exports to the US during April–August FY26 touched $8.43 billion, nearly three times the $2.88 billion recorded in the same period last year, and about 80 per cent of FY25’s full-year exports of $10.56 billion, the industry body said.

“Contrary to claims, smartphone exports in August rose from $1.09 billion in August 2024 to $1.53 billion in August 2025. Exports to the US jumped 148 per cent to $965 million,” ICEA said.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo cautioned against “oversimplification of trade data” and stressed that monthly comparisons can be misleading.

He explained that exports dip in August–September as companies retrofit plants and prepare for new model launches ahead of the festive season, while global buyers also defer purchases.

After Diwali, exports pick up strongly, driven by Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas and New Year sales, ICEA said.

The industry body highlighted that smartphones have emerged as India’s best-performing export sector since the PLI scheme, rising from 167th rank in FY15 to the top export by FY25. ICEA also dismissed “improper conclusions” drawn by recent commentary, saying data should be compared across similar periods of different fiscals, not isolated

months.