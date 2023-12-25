Small stocks lead 2023 bull run, give big returns

New Delhi: Smaller stocks have emerged as Dalal Street’s favourites in 2023 that has turned out to be a “great year” for equities, rewarding investors with big gains, driven by optimism over the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals and heavy retail investors participation.

Experts said equity markets are experiencing a prolonged bull run and it is during this time that the midcap and smallcap segments tend to outshine their larger counterparts.

Till December 22 this year, the BSE smallcap gauge has jumped 13,074.96 points or 45.20 per cent while the midcap index has surged 10,568.18 points or 41.74 per cent.

In comparison, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex has rallied 10,266.22 points or 16.87 per cent during this period.

The smallcap index scaled its all-time high of 42,648.86 points on December 20 this year and the midcap gauge also reached its record peak of 36,483.16 points on the same day.

The BSE benchmark also hit its lifetime high of 71,913.07 points on December 20.

The midcap index tracks companies with a market value that is on an average one-fifth of blue chips while smallcap firms are almost a tenth of that universe.

Analysts attributed better domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and the confidence of retail investors as the major drivers for the exuberance in equity markets this year.

“When the overall economy becomes robust, small and midcap segments tend to do well,” Mukesh Kochar, National Head of Wealth at AUM Capital, said.

Kochar termed 2023 as a “great year” as far as the equity market is concerned. “We have seen a new high with broad-based participation,” he said.

In all bull runs, there has always have a new set of performers and this time PSU, defense and railways emerged as the greatest performers, he said, adding there have been strong Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) and retail money in a market where Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were consistently selling.

“Despite FII selling, markets have created a new history with domestic liquidity. Overall a wonderful year for equity participants,” Kochar added.

But experts believe that smaller stocks may undergo corrections in the near term after a hefty rally in 2023.

After a turbulent start, the market got its mojo back during the final part of the year.

The smallcap and midcap indices hit their 52-week lows on March 28 this year. The BSE smallcap gauge fell to its one-year low of 26,120.32 points on March 28 while the midcap index hit its 52-week low of 23,356.61 points on the same day.

The BSE bellwether index hit its one-year low of 57,084.91 points on March 20 this year.

But markets bounced back in the months of November and December.

According to analysts, smaller stocks are generally bought by local investors while overseas investors focus on blue chips or large firms.