Small cars, up to 350 cc bikes to get cheaper

new delhi: Small cars and entry-level bikes are set to get cheaper as the GST Council has approved a complete overhaul of the tangled GST regime.

The GST Council approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate from the current 28 per cent. Motorcycles up to 350 cc would also be taxed at a lower GST of 18 per cent.