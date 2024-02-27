Skoda Auto to assemble EVs in India latest by 2027

Skoda Auto will begin assembling electric vehicles in India latest by 2027, a senior company official said on Tuesday. The company is testing electric SUV Enyaq for possible launch in India this year.

“We are deep in e-mobility. In the next three years we will expand to six models and out of this, one specific model we should bring to India as well,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba said.

When asked about plans for local assembly of EVs, he said, “(The) ultimate target is latest by 2027 we will be assembling full battery electric vehicle here in India.” Until then, Janeba said, “There are various scenarios depending on the regulation but we will probably start with (import of) CBU (completely built unit)... we think that something should come even in 2024.”

The focus on electric mobility is also in alignment with the government of India’s push for EVs, targeting 30 per cent new car sales by 2030, he added