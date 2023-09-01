SJVN’s power stations achieve record output

SHIMLA: State run SJVN on Friday informed that its power stations have established new benchmarks in energy generation during the current fiscal.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director informed that all time high monthly energy generation of 1,590 million units has been achieved from its power stations during August 2023 which is 9 per cent higher than last year.

Nand Lal Sharma told that the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station of the company has established a new generation record by achieving an all time high monthly generation of 337.165 million units. Highest monthly generation has also been registered at the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station and the 50 MW Sadla Wind Power Station generating 1215.326 million units and 15.938 million units respectively during the current fiscal, he told.

Sharma further informed that during first quarter of the current financial year, generation from solar and wind power stations of SJVN was 73.04 per cent higher than the corresponding period of last

fiscal year.