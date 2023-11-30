SJVN’s Naitwar Mori hydel project fully commercially operational

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director today informed that SJVN has successfully synchronized the second unit of its 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) in Uttarakhand with the National Grid.

The Project is located on River Tons, a major tributary of River Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. The project has two units of 30 MW each and the first unit was commissioned on 24th of this month.

“The construction period included torrid times of pandemic which affected almost every aspect of the project development, still our dedication and hard work has resulted in completion of the project in just over five years in geologically unpredictable & tough Himalayan conditions. The construction of the project included excavation and lining of a 4.33 kilometre long Head Race Tunnel with diameter of 5.6 meters.” said Sharma.

He added that this Run of the River project has two generating units of 30 MW each. The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually.

SJVN has also constructed a 37 km 220 KV Transmission Line for evacuation of power from Naitwar Mori HEP Bainol to Snail.

The company will supply 12 per cent electricity for free to the state of Uttarakhand as royalty. In addition, each Project Affected Family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 Units of electricity per month for ten years.