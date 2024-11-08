SJVNL asked to give final response on three hydel projects by January 15

Shimla: Union minister for power, housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Thursday asked the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL) to send its final response to the state government’s plea for enhanced shared power in three hydel projects by January 15, 2025.

The direction came after a crucial meeting which the union minister held with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and senior officials of the state government here at the instance of the Chief Minister, who has threatened to take back three projects if the rightful share of free power in the projects was not enhanced.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister raised the matter of royalty aligned with the state government’s energy policy. He outlined the policy, which mandates 12 per cent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years in the power projects.

He said that private companies already comply with this policy and emphasized that central PSUs should also follow it as well.

The Chief Minister asserted that if SJVNL is unwilling to comply with the state’s energy policy, the Himachal Pradesh government is ready to take over the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, the 382 MW Sunni Project and the 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects. He even suggested that the state government was willing to reimburse SJVNL for the expenses incurred so far on these projects.

Sukhu also pointed out a glaring lapse committed by the earlier BJP government in giving go ahead to the SJVNL for execution of the projects without signing an implementation agreement. Needless to mention the foundation stone for the projects was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the state assembly polls.

Sukhu impressed upon the union minister that the people of Himachal Pradesh should receive its rightful share from water resources. Another contentious issue which figured in the meeting related to the 110 Shanan hydel project located in Himachal Pradesh but manned by the Punjab government despite the lease of the project having expired early this year.

He sought the Union government’s assistance in securing the return of the Project to the state. He stated that Punjab’s lease period for the project has ended and urged the Union government to intervene to ensure the project’s transfer to Himachal Pradesh, along with all its assets.

Sukhu said that the area of Shanan Project was never part of the erstwhile Punjab, therefore, Punjab Reorganization Act of 1966 does not apply. In response, the Union Minister assured him that he would review the Act and take appropriate action accordingly.

Third issue Chief Minister raised related to Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) with regard to arrears of worth 13,066 million units of outstanding power sold by the BBMB from November 1996 to October 2011.

He said that despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state, Himachal Pradesh has yet to receive its rightful share from the concerned States. The Union Minister assured that he would convene a joint meeting of the stakeholder States to work toward a consensus on this issue.