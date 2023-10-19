SJVN receives LoIs for 1000 MW Solar Power from Rajasthan & J&K

SHIMLA: State run SJVN has received Letters of Intents (LoIs) from Jammu & Kashmir Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL) & Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) for purchase of 1000 MW solar power.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & MD, SJVN informed on Thursday that JKPCL intends to purchase 600 MW and RUVNL is interested to purchase 500 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit from the company’s 1000 MW Solar Project being put up in Rajasthan. The allocation of solar power from the project will be as per Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to be signed shortly.

Nand Lal Sharma said that the PPAs will be signed by SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN which is developing the 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in Rajasthan.

He informed that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu had laid foundation stone of 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Project on January 3, 2023. He further said that SJVN had awarded India’s single largest EPC Contract of Rs 5491 crores for this project to M/s Tata Solar Power Systems Limited.

The project is slated for commissioning by June 2024 and is expected to generate 2,455 million units in the first year and about 56,838 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years. The project will also lead to a reduction in Carbon emissions of 27,85,077 tonnes. SJVN, had earlier signed a MOU with the Government of Rajasthan for developing 10 GW renewable energy projects/parks in the state. Presently, the project portfolio of SJVN is

58,144 MW.