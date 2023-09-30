SJVN posts 40% jump in PAT during FY23

SHIMLA: For the financial year 2022-23 state run SJVN has reported 39.48 per cent jump in Profit After Tax (PAT), 25.62 per cent increase in revenue from operations, and 28.93 per cent increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT).

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director informed that the company had earned the highest ever revenue of Rs 3,298.84 crore from operations against Rs 2,625.54 crore earned during the previous year, an increase of Rs 673 crore. The Profit After Tax rose to Rs 1,363.45 crore from Rs 977.52 crore while the Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased to Rs 1,732.13 crore from Rs 1,343.44 crore earned during the previous fiscal, he told. During the period Earning Per Share (EPS) rose to Rs 3.47 from Rs 2.49 in the last year. As a result of the operations, SJVN has declared a Dividend of Rs 1.77 per share, Sharma told.

An Interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per share he told, had already been paid by the company while the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday has recommended an additional dividend of Rs 0.62 per share he told.

Surpassing the total Design Energy of 8,705 Million Units, Sharma told that the company’s power stations had generated 9335 Million Units of energy during the year. An all-time high record of 50.534 MU in single-day power generation was also established by the company’s two flagship hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh during the current financial year. The 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station had established a new record with 39.570 MU single day generation against design of 36 MU while the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station established 10.971 MU energy generations in a single day.

Talking about business expansion plans of the company, Sharma informed that since the last financial report, 24 projects aggregating 23,909 MW had been added to the portfolio of the company which is the highest ever portfolio addition since its incorporation. The project portfolio of SJVN and its associate Companies, he told, now stands at 85 projects aggregating 58144 MW besides 3 Transmission lines totaling 340 Kms spread across 13 States and 2 countries of Indian sub-continent. During the current fiscal, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, he told had allotted five hydro projects totaling 5097 MW to SJVN while the Public Investment Board had also accorded Investment approval for 669 MW Lower Arun HEP. The Project Development Agreement for this project, he added has already been signed with Investment Board of Nepal. During the current financial year, Sharma told that projects of 1455 MW and a Transmission Line of 37 km were heading for commissioning.