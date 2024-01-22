SJVN inks MoU with NHAI for consultancy services

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The MOU was signed in the presence of Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI and Sushil Sharma, Director (Projects), SJVN in New Delhi on Monday. Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the primary focus of this MoU is to utilise the expertise of SJVN in Technical Consultancy Services. SJVN will review slope protection works at various locations, particularly on the hillside from Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla section of NH-05, Kullu Manali Highway, and various NHAI projects situated in Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, SJVN will provide Design Review Services, Peer Review Services, and Technical Vetting of Designs of NHAI and will also monitor the construction works and will recommend quality control tests and construction methodologies as and when required. This consultancy service shall be initially provided for a period of 24 months by SJVN to NHAI. “This significant collaboration will lead to expertise and knowledge sharing, resource optimization and promoting synergy between the Power and Highway sectors, ultimately advancing infrastructure development,” said Sharma.

This MoU was signed by Rajeev Aggarwal, Chief General Manager, SJVN and Amarendra Kumar, Chief General Manager (Technical), NHAI.