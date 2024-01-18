‘SJVN conferred with two SCOPE Awards’

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN informed that SJVN has won ‘SCOPE Excellence Award in Institutional Category II’ and ‘SCOPE Meritorious Award for Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsiveness’ for the Year 2016-17. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar presented the awards at New Delhi on Thursday.

An eminent panel of Jury chaired by Former Chief Justice of India had selected the winners of SCOPE Awards in 2016-17. Due to the global pandemic, the award ceremony was delayed. These awards along with SCOPE Eminence Award 2019-20 were awarded in the ceremony held at New Delhi on Thursday.

Nand Lal Sharma said that the ‘SCOPE Excellence Award in Institutional Category II (Miniratna I & II PSEs)’ has been awarded for the commitment of the company in the growth of the power sector. SJVN is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey. With a total project portfolio of 59772 MW, the company is marching forward to achieve its Mission of 12000 MW by 2026 and Shared Vision of 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

Within a span of two years, SJVN has successfully commissioned one hydro and two solar projects. With this development, the installed capacity of SJVN now stands at 2226.5 MW.

The second award ‘SCOPE Meritorious Award for Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsiveness’ has been conferred in recognition to the exceptional organisational efforts in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility. CSR initiatives undertaken by SJVN through ‘SJVN Foundation’ are benefiting stakeholders across all sections of the society.