SJVN conferred with Greentech Quality & Innovation Award

Shimla: State owned SJVN has been conferred with “2nd Annual Greentech Quality & Innovation Award 2023” under category of Quality Improvement. On behalf of SJVN, the award was received by Salil Shamshery, Executive Director (QA&I) at Greentech Quality & Innovation Summit & Awards 2023 in New Delhi.

The prestigious Greentech Quality & Innovation Awards are presented to the organisations demonstrating commitment towards Quality improvement practices. The organisations nominated for the awards are evaluated for their Quality improvement practices that has positive impact on the community by the panel of judges comprising of distinguished professionals and eminent

personalities.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director stated that remarkable quality improvement practices were adopted by SJVN at its operational projects viz 1500MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and all under construction Hydro Projects.

Greentech Foundation established in the year 2000 is a non-profit organization committed to recognize and celebrate ethos of outstanding performance by PSU’s in Hydro Sector.