SJVN commissions its 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Station in Banaskantha, Gujarat

SJVN announced the commissioning of its 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Station located in district Banaskantha, Gujarat on Tuesday, reinforcing its commitment for sustainable energy solutions.

With the addition of this project, SJVN’s installed capacity now stands at 2377 MW.

This milestone marks commissioning of SJVN’s second solar project in the month of February this year.

SJVN Green Energy Limited, the renewable arm of SJVN Limited had secured the 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Station at a tariff of Rs 2.64 per unit through Competitive Tariff bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited.

The construction and development cost of the project is Rs 642 crores. The project will generate 252 million units in the first year and the estimated cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years shall be 5805 million units. Under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement signed in January 2022, the

power generated by the Raghanesda Solar Power Station will be procured by GUVNL for 25 years.

Geeta Kapur, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN said that the commissioning of company’s eleventh power project highlights our dedication for enhancing green energy landscape of the nation and further solidifies our position as a major player in the energy sector. SJVN had secured the financing for the project

from Japan Bank for International Cooperation under Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation (GREEN) program, reinforcing its dedication to green initiatives and responsible growth.