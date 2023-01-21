SJVN CMD inaugurates construction of infra works at Sunni Dam Project

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN on Saturday inaugurated commencement of various infrastructure related construction activities of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro power Project, Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma inaugurated the commencement of construction works for 113 metre Double Lane Steel Truss Bridge. The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore across river Satluj, downstream of project site at Village Khera, district Shimla. Thereafter, he inaugurated commencement of widening works for Left Bank Approach road and construction works of Right Bank Approach road.

The work for both approach roads is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023 and will not only enable the acceleration of project construction activities at various components, but also facilitate the local populace residing on both the river banks in day to day activities.

During his visit, Sharma also inaugurated the commencement of construction works for Project Office Building and Bachelor accommodation.