SJVN Chairman & MD Nand Lal Sharma appointed HERC chairman

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & MD of SJVN Limited has been appointed Chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) by the Govt of Haryana, under Electricity Act 2003 vide the state Energy Department’s order dated 21st November 2023. Nand Lal Sharma is due to superannuate as CMD of SJVN in February 2024. The period of appointment of Nand Lal Sharma as Chairman Haryana Electricity Regulatory commission shall be five years from the date of his taking oath of office or the age of sixty five years, whichever is earlier. Sharma had a long inning of more than 15 years in SJVN having joined the firm in 2008 as Executive Director and later joining the Board of Directors in 2011 as Director Personnel. He had assumed the office of Chairman and MD in December 2017 and is due to superannuate in February 2024.

