SJVN bags Platinum Award under Utility Developer of Year Category

SHIMLA: State run SJVN has been honored with the prestigious “Platinum Award under Utility Developer of the Year in CPSU Category” of the coveted India Annual Solar Awards 2023. The award has been conferred by EQ, a renowned platform of Energy Sector, during RE Investech & Suryacon Conference at New Delhi.

Nand Lal Sharma said that it is a proud moment for SJVN as this exceptional achievement affirms that the growth of the company in solar energy sector in past one year has gained global recognition. This highlights our role in contributing towards energy transition from fossil fuel-based sources to renewable energy sources.

“With 4.6 GW solar projects under different stages of development, all won through tariff based competitive bidding process, SJVN is accelerating towards green & clean energy future.” The award was received by Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO of SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN. SJVN has aligned its Shared Vision of being 50000 MW company by 2040 with that of Government of India’s vision of 50 percent energy generation from non-fossil fuels by 2030.