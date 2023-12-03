SJVN along with IIT Delhi holds Int’l Symposium on Tunnelling

SHIMLA: Union Minister of State for Power, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on Saturday inaugurated a two-day International Symposium on “Tunnelling” organized by SJVN at New Delhi. On this occasion, Md. Afzal, Joint Secretary (Power), Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, Prof. T R Sreekrishnan, Dy. Director, IIT Delhi were also present along with other dignitaries. SJVN is organizing this international symposium in association with IIT Delhi.

Minister of State for Power, Krishan Pal Gurjar in his inaugural speech said that Tunnelling and underground space development plays a pivotal role in sustainable infrastructures especially in the power projects.

The need of the hour is to expedite power projects by adopting efficient and modern tunnel construction methods tailored to suit the diverse geology of India.

Earlier Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN in his welcome address highlighted that the current priority of the tunneling industry is adoption of cost-effective and modern technologies to minimize capital expenditure while also ensuring safety.

The symposium, an initiative undertaken by SJVN, aims to identify constraints and possible solutions in tunneling while fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders and experts.

The Government of India is actively formulating constructive, outcome-driven policies to promote sustainable and environment friendly tunnel construction projects.

CMDs, Directors and senior officials of Hydro CPSEs, Ministry of Power and Central Electricity Authority and stakeholders from India and abroad are participating in the event. Experience sharing by keynote speakers, panel discussions and technical sessions are providing a platform for knowledge exchange and networking opportunities.