Sixfold jump in land prices in Yamuna Expressway region in last 5 yrs: Report

NEW DELHI: Housing prices in projects along Yamuna Expressway in Delhi-NCR has risen 2.5 times while rates of plots jumped more than sixfold in the last five years driven by infrastructure development, according to property consultant InvestoXpert.

The company in its report titled ‘RealX Stats’ mentioned that the average apartment prices in Yamuna Expressway region have risen 158 per cent, while plot values have soared 536 per cent in the last five years.

The average prices of apartments along the Yamuna Expressway rose from Rs 3,950 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 10,200 per sq ft in 2025. In case of plots, the average prices grew from Rs 1,650 per sq ft in 2020 to Rs 10,500 per sq ft in 2025.

Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director of InvestoXpert Advisors, said, “The massive appreciation in plot values is a clear reflection of investor confidence and the transformative potential of large-scale infrastructure projects like Jewar Airport and UER-II.”

Yamuna Expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group, said, “The Yamuna Expressway corridor is emerging as one of India’s most promising investment landscapes.”

The region has gathered unprecedented momentum on the back of upcoming Noida International Airport and institutional projects such as the Film City, technology parks, and dedicated logistics hubs, he added.

Gaurs Group has developed a large township ‘Gaur Yamuna City’ on Yamuna Expressway.

Jash Panchamia, Executive Director of Jaypee Infratech, stated that the Yamuna Expressway has emerged as one of Delhi-NCR’s most promising real estate corridors.

“The fact that both apartments and plots have consistently recorded healthy year-on-year growth reinforces the Yamuna Expressway’s position as a resilient and high-performing real estate destination, and we expect this upward trend to continue in the coming years,” he said.

With the Jewar Airport expected to be operational soon, the property prices in Yamuna Authority region are expected to witness sharp upward movement in the near future, Panchamia said.

Sahil Agarwal, CEO of Nimbus Realty, said, “The Yamuna Expressway corridor has emerged as one of the fastest-appreciating real estate destinations in NCR.” In the last year alone, around 390 acres were acquired for Rs 2,340 crore, he added.