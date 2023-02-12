Six of top-10 firms lose `49,231 crore in m-cap

New Delhi: The combined valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 49,231.44 crore last week, with FMCG major Hindustan Unilever taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 159.18 points or 0.26 per cent.

While Bharti Airtel, ITC, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins were the other laggards from the top-10 pack, TCS, SBI, Reliance Industries and Infosys posted gains.

However, the combined market valuation gain of the four firms at Rs 35,840.35 crore was less than the total loss suffered by the six companies.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever plummeted by Rs 15,918.48 crore to reach Rs 6,05,759.87 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel tanked by Rs 12,540.63 crore to Rs 4,29,474.82 crore and that of ITC plunged by Rs 11,420.89 crore to Rs 4,60,932.38 crore.

ICICI Bank lost Rs 6,863.37 crore to stand at Rs 5,95,885.63 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank dipped by Rs 1,255 crore to Rs 9,23,933.45 crore and that of HDFC fell Rs 1,233.07 crore to stand at Rs 4,91,080 crore. From the gainers’ pack, TCS added Rs 19,612.52 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,93,639.32 crore.

State Bank of India’s (SBI) mcap jumped Rs 7,585.92 crore to reach Rs 4,93,486.41 crore.

The valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries climbed Rs 4,938.8 crore to Rs 15,80,653.94 crore and that of Infosys increased Rs 3,703.11 crore to Rs 6,76,638.36 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued Indian firms, Reliance Industries retained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, ITC and Bharti Airtel.