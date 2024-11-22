Six Adani stocks recover in tandem with bull rally

New Delhi: Shares of six Adani group firms bounced back on Friday from the previous day’s sharp drubbing, in tandem with a bull rally in the equity market wherein the BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 1,961 points.

The stock of Ambuja Cements jumped 3.50 per cent, ACC climbed 3.17 per cent, the group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises advanced 2.16 per cent, Adani Ports rose 2.05 per cent, Adani Total Gas shot up by 1.18 per cent, and NDTV edged up 0.65 per cent on the BSE.

In contrast, shares of Adani Green Energy tanked 8.20 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions slumped 6.92 per cent, Adani Power declined 3.23 per cent, and Adani Wilmar slipped 0.73

per cent.