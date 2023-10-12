Sitharaman meets Moroccan FM, discusses issues related to trade

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Wednesday met her Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui and discussed mutual issues related to trade and investment.

Both the leaders on the sidelines of the IMF-WB annual meeting discussed G20-related issues, including Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its inherent potential.

Sitharaman complimented the spirit and resilience of the Moroccan people in hosting the IMF-WB Annual Meetings in Marrakech despite the recent natural calamity, besides appreciating the Moroccan government for arrangements.

Welcoming Morocco’s participation through the African Union in G20, she said India has always supported Africa and is privileged to have had opportunity to propose permanent membership of the African Union and also this will make G20 more inclusive. PTI