Sitharaman holds bilateral talks with UK counterpart

Washington: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom Rachel Reeves. Sithraman also conveyed best wishes to Reeves for her first Budget presentation next week.

Reeves is the first woman to serve as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The Union Finance Minister said that India looks forward to the next Economic and Financial Dialogue during the first half of next year in London, the finance minister said in a post on X.

She also had a meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and highlighted the successful collaboration between India and the EBRD.