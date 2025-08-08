SISA unveils AI-driven StackSQ at NASSCOM Future Forge Conclave

Bengaluru: At the NASSCOM Future Forge Conclave in Bengaluru, SISA launched its latest AI-powered platform, StackSQ, aimed at redefining software supply chain security. The launch was led by NASSCOM’s AI Head, Ankit Bose, who emphasized the growing national importance of securing digital infrastructure amid AI-driven transformation.

StackSQ addresses a critical blind spot in today’s fast-evolving software economy—the hidden risks embedded in third-party code, cryptographic libraries, and inherited components. As attackers increasingly exploit these vulnerabilities, SISA’s new platform promises comprehensive visibility and control without compromising innovation or code privacy.

SISA Founder and CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy explained that StackSQ was inspired by real-world breach investigations where overlooked dependencies triggered significant consequences. Built to be agile and integration-ready, the platform supports all major programming languages and development tools. “We designed StackSQ to see deeply, act quickly, and fit seamlessly into modern tech stacks,” said Shanthamurthy.

What sets StackSQ apart is its privacy-first design and quantum-ready architecture. It provides deep AI-powered analysis without accessing source code, aligning with stringent new regulations from CERT-In, SEBI, PCI DSS, and FIPS 140-2. It includes integrated capabilities like SBOM (Software Bill of Materials), CBOM (Cryptographic BOM), and QBOM (Quantum BOM), enabling enterprises to proactively manage vulnerabilities and prepare for quantum-era risks.

The platform’s natural language interface allows security teams to query threats and receive intelligent, prioritized responses with recommended fixes. With flexible deployment options across SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid models, StackSQ is built for the distributed, fast-paced world of modern software development.