SISA, SRM University sign MoU to create next-gen cybersecurity workforce

Chennai: SISA a global cybersecurity company and SRM University signed the Memorandum of Understanding to advance cybersecurity education and skill development in cybersecurity and AI in India.

In a first of its kind collaboration between industry and academia, this partnership will reinforce a shared commitment to equipping students with industry-relevant skills that will prepare them for in-demand roles.

The urgency of this initiative stems from the stark reality India faces today. The country reported over two million incidents in 2024, that’s one every 15 seconds including a significant breach every 7.5 hours. Yet even as threats multiply, India’s digital economy is racing toward the $1 trillion mark by 2027–28, powered by rapid cloud adoption, IT modernisation & new regulatory mandates like the Data Protection Act.

India’s digital surge has revealed a severe skills gap, with demand for one million cybersecurity experts by 2025 and only half the talent available, this shortage is not just an industry issue—it poses a significant national security challenge requiring urgent

attention.