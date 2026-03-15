SISA recognised as PCI lab for payment device security tests

Bengaluru: Cybersecurity firm SISA on Saturday said it has been recognised as a laboratory by the PCI Security Standards Council to conduct security evaluations of payment acceptance devices and solutions.

PCI-recognised laboratories are authorised to assess payment devices using PCI PIN Transaction Security (PTS) standards, including Hardware Security Modules (HSM) and Point of Interaction (POI) devices. Some labs are also approved to test solutions under standards such as Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC), Software-based PIN Entry on COTS (SPoC), Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) and PCI 3DS Software Development Kits (SDK).

With the recognition, SISA joins a select group of global laboratories that validate whether payment devices and solutions meet strict requirements for protecting cardholder data. The certification also makes SISA the first laboratory in India authorised to conduct full security evaluations under the PCI MPoC standard.

This enables the company to support SoftPOS and mobile payment solution providers in securing formal validation for applications running on commercial off-the-shelf smartphones and tablets.

SISA Founder and CEO Dharshan Shanthamurthy said the recognition would help strengthen security for emerging tap-to-phone and mobile payment acceptance

solutions.