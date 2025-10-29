SISA launches ‘Cybersmart Bharat’ initiative

BENGALURU: Forensics-driven cybersecurity company SISA has officially launched its flagship CSR initiative ‘Cybersmart Bharat’, aimed at educating school students across the country on digital safety and responsible online behaviour.

In its first phase, the programme will reach over 13,000 students across Karnataka, followed by 1 lakh students from classes 8 to 12 across India in subsequent phases.

With October being Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the SISA’s initiative would give a “much-needed push” to the government’s efforts in spreading awareness on digital fraud.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO and founder of SISA, said: “While we debate firewalls and frameworks in boardrooms, millions of children are silently absorbing influences that shape how they think, feel, and see themselves. Cybersecurity today is no longer just about protection but about prediction and preparedness. We aim to build skilled talent that can drive India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in

cybersecurity.” MPOST