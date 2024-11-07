SISA launched first-of-it’s kind AI powered MXDR solutions for cybersecurity in Saudi Arabia

SISA, a global leader in forensics-driven cybersecurity solutions, proudly unveiled it’s Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Managed Extended Detection tailored solution for the digital payment industry. The unveiling took place at the prestigious Saudi Payment Security Summit (SPSS) held on November 6, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder & CEO of SISA, said “The Saudi Payment Security Summit 2024 is a landmark occasion with the launch of our AI-powered Cybersecurity solutions and establishing SISA's presence in Saudi Arabia. Partnering with industry leaders like the PCI Security Standards Council allowed us to showcase our cutting-edge, AI-powered SOC and share our forensics-driven approach to securing payment data. The launch of our ProACT MXDR SOC in Saudi Arabia underscores our commitment to providing the most advanced cybersecurity solutions tailored for the region and highlights our expansion into the Saudi market, it also enhances the ability to detect, respond, and mitigate threats at scale, ensuring organizations stay protected around the clock.”

The ProACT MXDR SOC exemplifies SISA’s commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses across the region. Attendees were given an exclusive preview of the AI-driven threat intelligence and automated response mechanisms of SISA ProACT, designed to enhance security for organizations handling payment data and sensitive information.

SISA along with Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-IN), MEITY, GoI, recently launched world’s first AI cybersecurity certification program – CSPAI. Working aggressively towards increasing R&D facilities in cybersecurity, SISA also launched India’s first R&D centre for Cybersecurity “Cyber Nalanda” in the august presence of Chairman, ISRO, Dr S. Somanath.

“The launch of the CSPAI program perfectly complements our Cyber Nalanda initiative, which commenced with last week’s foundation stone laying ceremony, to tackle future cybersecurity challenges. This program reflects our unwavering commitment to solving the most pressing security issues in India, and globally. By equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge to safeguard AI systems, we are building a safer digital future, driven by innovation and responsibility. We also believe that certified professionals from this program will enhance organizational security postures, reduce the likelihood of breaches, and build greater trust with customers and stakeholders” says Dharshan Shanthamurthy.

While speaking during the launch event Dharshan Shanthamurthy also added, SISA remains steadfast in its mission to advance a secure payment environment across the Middle East, leveraging its AI-powered SOC and forensics expertise to help organizations anticipate and address cybersecurity challenges while achieving compliance with evolving standards.