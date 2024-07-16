Sirius Digitech to acquire AI and cloud platform Coredge.io

Ahmedabad: Sirius Digitech Ltd, a joint venture between the Adani Group and Sirius International Holding (Sirius), a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), announces the signing of a binding agreements for the acquisition of Coredge.io Pvt Ltd, a cutting-edge sovereign AI and cloud platform company.

“As nations increasingly prioritise data security, it is more important than ever that organisations have the option to retain their data within national borders rather than relying solely on the public cloud. Sovereign Data Centers become extremely important for protecting sensitive information and maintaining national security, given the exponential growth in artificial intelligence-driven demand for computation and sovereign data stack,” said Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group.

“An additional benefit of this acquisition is our ability to put AI capabilities directly in the hands of organisations that require specialised sovereign cloud services for AI training and inferencing.”

“Coredge’s has demonstrated a global presence with the ability to scale solutions through sovereign AI cloud services that are globally available but locally operable,” said Ajay Bhatia, CEO of Sirius International Holding.

“This step underscores our commitment to offering a portfolio of secure, trusted and localised cloud AI technologies to our customers and partners.”

Coredge is a promising venture with an innovative approach to sovereign cloud technology, offering highly secure, scalable and designed-for-AI cloud solutions tailored for government and enterprise clients.

Founded as a bootstrap company in 2020, Coredge has quickly expanded its client base across geographies like Japan, Singapore and India. Coredge will aim to capitalize on the trillion-dollar global opportunity for sovereign cloud.